Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
312 NE Freeman Ave
Topeka, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Normand Landry Obituary
Normand Landry Normand Joseph Landry, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman Ave, Topeka KS 66616. Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. followed by Knights of Columbus Chalice Ceremony.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Church. Entombment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Full obituary may be viewed online at

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
