O'Ella (Been) Marolf O'Ella (Been) Marolf, 95, of Topeka, formerly of Berryton, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born October13, 1923 in Goodland, Kansas, the daughter of Barney and Inez (Young) Been.
O'Ella graduated from Sherman Community High School in Goodland, Kansas in 1941. She began her career at the First National Bank in Goodland, Kansas. She later retired in Topeka from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce after serving 28 years as an office manager and financial secretary. She also volunteered at Stormont Vail Hospital.
O'Ella was a lifetime member of the Community of Christ Church serving in many congregations and the Kaw Valley District. She was the first lady in the Topeka Congregation to serve as an ordained minister. She was ordained to the office of Priest in 1987.
O'Ella married Dick Marolf on April 25, 1943 in Goodland, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2016. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Lyle Ray Marolf in 1946.
Survivors include three sons, Rick (Kathy) Marolf, Lynn (Denise) Marolf, Rollie (Beth) Marolf, all of Topeka, six wonderful grandchildren, six great-grandchildren which she cherished, and her sister, Twyla Middleton of Berryton.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at McCrite Plaza and Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery southeast of Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Topeka Community of Christ Church, 5252 SW 19th St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019