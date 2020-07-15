1/1
Obeater Pugh Williams
Obeater Pugh Williams passed away July 7, 2020 in Wichita Kansas.

Obeater was born July 8, 1926 to Clarence and Ola Pugh.

She married Jessie Williams on October 23, 1943. He passed away March 3, 2002. They had 6 children.

Jesse L. Williams (deceased), Joyce L. Hayes, Thurman G. Willams, Marvin J. Williams (deceased), Gayla L. Qualls and Regina Y. Crowder.

They have many grandchildren, great and great, great grandchildren.

Obeater was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1957 and continued to serve her God, Jehovah, until her passing.

There will be a Zoom memorial service held on July 18, 2020 at 1pm. If you would like to attend the service, please go to http://obeaterwilliamsmem.wixsite.com/website to request the Zoom link and more information.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
