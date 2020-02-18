Home

Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel
401 SW Harrison Street
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 234-1707
Odell Jones Obituary
Odell Jones Odell Jones, 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church: 307 SE Tefft St. (Topeka). Please visit Mrs. Jones' celebration page at

www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
