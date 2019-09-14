Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa
1220 Walnut Street
Oskaloosa, KS 66066
(785) 863-2020
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion building
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Perry American Legion Post #142
Perry, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olen Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olen Reed


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olen Reed Obituary
Olen Reed Olen Edward "Ole" Reed, 88, of Grantville, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home. He was born October 20, 1930 in Blue Rapids, the son of Lloyd Oren and Merna Pearl Jones Reed. He was a 1948 graduate of Blue Rapids High School. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran during the Korean war, serving 1948 to 1952, he was a Staff Sgt and tail gunner. "Ole" was an advertising salesman for WIBW radio in Topeka for 27 years before retiring. He also was a lifelong farmer and stockman in the Grantville area. He was a member of Country Side Christian Church in rural Topeka, and a member of Perry American Legion Post #142. He was married to Margaret Ann "Peggy" Pfiester on April 5, 1953 in Topeka, she preceded him in death on December 13, 2000. He married Donna "Lorraine" Stryker Weiler on May 8, 2002 in Tuscon, AZ, she preceded him in death on December 2, 2010. Survivors include, one son, Lloyd (Dawn) Reed, Grantville, one step-son, Randy Weiler, Olympia, WA, two daughters, "Erni" Reed Rose, Grantville, Lori (Mike) Worthington, Perry, four step-daughters, Debbie Thieme, Anacoco, LA, Denise Ingram, Lawrence, Donnita Nelson, Manhattan, Deanna Reedy, Topeka, one sister, Natalie Schaller, Topeka, 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lisa Ann Worthington, one brother and two sisters.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Perry American Legion Post #142 in Perry. Burial with Military Honors will be at Grantville Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, at the American Legion building. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Lisa Worthington's Scholarship for students with disabilities or to Topeka North Outreach in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now