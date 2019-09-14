|
|
Olen Reed Olen Edward "Ole" Reed, 88, of Grantville, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home. He was born October 20, 1930 in Blue Rapids, the son of Lloyd Oren and Merna Pearl Jones Reed. He was a 1948 graduate of Blue Rapids High School. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran during the Korean war, serving 1948 to 1952, he was a Staff Sgt and tail gunner. "Ole" was an advertising salesman for WIBW radio in Topeka for 27 years before retiring. He also was a lifelong farmer and stockman in the Grantville area. He was a member of Country Side Christian Church in rural Topeka, and a member of Perry American Legion Post #142. He was married to Margaret Ann "Peggy" Pfiester on April 5, 1953 in Topeka, she preceded him in death on December 13, 2000. He married Donna "Lorraine" Stryker Weiler on May 8, 2002 in Tuscon, AZ, she preceded him in death on December 2, 2010. Survivors include, one son, Lloyd (Dawn) Reed, Grantville, one step-son, Randy Weiler, Olympia, WA, two daughters, "Erni" Reed Rose, Grantville, Lori (Mike) Worthington, Perry, four step-daughters, Debbie Thieme, Anacoco, LA, Denise Ingram, Lawrence, Donnita Nelson, Manhattan, Deanna Reedy, Topeka, one sister, Natalie Schaller, Topeka, 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lisa Ann Worthington, one brother and two sisters.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Perry American Legion Post #142 in Perry. Burial with Military Honors will be at Grantville Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, at the American Legion building. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Lisa Worthington's Scholarship for students with disabilities or to Topeka North Outreach in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019