Olga Thompson Olga Thompson, 93, of Topeka, passed away June 8, 2020. Olga was born in Topeka on January 20, 1927. She was the daughter of James E. and Elsie (Bundy) Price.
She married Raymond Thompson in 1947. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2008.
Olga is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Seley and granddaughter Tiffini Mathews.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Karin) Thompson, Robert (Vera) Thompson both of Berryton, KS, and Darrell Thompson of Wamego, KS; and daughter Joyce Grimmett of Silver Lake, KS; seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
She was a member of Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
As per her wishes, Olga was cremated and there will be no services planned. Inurnment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka next to Raymond. Dove Southeast Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent to 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. To post fond memories and online condolences please visit www.dovecremation.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.