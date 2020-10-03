1/
Olin Dale Hilbish
TECUMSEH, KANSAS- Olin D. Hilbish, 79, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, Kansas.

Olin Dale Hilbish was born January 13, 1941 in Bushong, Kansas, the son of Ralph Delbert and Alice Viola McDiffett. He graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1958. He served in US Army.

He was joined in marriage to Judy Sue Jurgens on October 23, 1976 in Newton, Kansas. Olin worked as a diesel mechanic and was a great provider and made sure all his children had what they need.

Olin will be forever remembered by his wife, Judy of the home; two daughters, Kimberly (Chad) Cox of Derby, Kansas and Beth (Sean) Atchley of Garden City, Kansas; two step-daughters, Nola Jones of Junction City, Kansas and Cynthia Harder of St. John, Kansas; a step-son, Leslie Gahman of Salina; three sisters, Marilyn (Phil) Kirk of Admire, Barbara (Damian) Katzer and Flora Brynjolfsson, both of Grand Junction, Colorado; fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Angie; a granddaughter, Brianne; and a brother, Wayne Hilbish.

Cremation will take place. A private graveside will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 338, Eskridge, Kansas 66423. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Van Arsdale Funeral Chapel
501 E 3Rd
Eskridge, KS 66423
(785) 449-2221
