1/
Olinda Friedrichs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olinda "Linda" K. Friedrichs, 95, Topeka, Kansas, went home to be with Jesus on July 29, 2020.

Linda is survived by her sons, Warren Friedrichs (Cindy) of Spokane, Washington, George Friedrichs of Topeka; daughters, Virgean Bosworth of Carthage, Missouri, Kris Barber (Rob) of Carthage, Debbie Crites (Tom) of Topeka, and Lora Samuelson (Mike) of Carthage; ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters, Georgeanna, Irene, Lorna, brothers Arlin, Wilmer and great-grandchild, Forest.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distance must be kept. Olinda's funeral will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, or to Elara Caring Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home. To view full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved