Olinda Friedrichs

Olinda "Linda" K. Friedrichs, 95, Topeka, Kansas, went home to be with Jesus on July 29, 2020.
Linda is survived by her sons, Warren Friedrichs (Cindy) of Spokane, Washington, George Friedrichs of Topeka; daughters, Virgean Bosworth of Carthage, Missouri, Kris Barber (Rob) of Carthage, Debbie Crites (Tom) of Topeka, and Lora Samuelson (Mike) of Carthage; ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sisters, Georgeanna, Irene, Lorna, brothers Arlin, Wilmer and great-grandchild, Forest.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required and social distance must be kept. Olinda's funeral will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, or to Elara Caring Hospice, sent in care of the funeral home. To view full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.