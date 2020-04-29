|
Olivia Tinoco Olivia punched her way into the world on August 12, 1998. Her parents struggled to keep up with her energy and were constantly being challenged by her curiosity. With a genius level IQ and a nurturing heart, Olivia experienced the world through a lens of intense love and passion.
As Olivia got older, the intensity of her emotions were often too much for her to bear. Her mind and heart caused a thunderstorm of inner turmoil and conflict. Olivia's light shone too brightly. Her beautiful soul was too strong for her mortal body.
Olivia was always kind and made an impact on everyone who knew her. The most impacted is her son Jace (age 3). Olivia loved Jace fiercely and not a day went by that she did not long for a fairytale life for the two of them.
Olivia will forever be loved by her parents Autumn Prosser and Jeff Gartin, Anthony and Anna Tinoco Jr; son Jace Gray Cunningham; sister and brother-in-law Kelsey and Aaron Graham; grandparents Marsha and Tony Tinoco Sr, Barbara Ballentine, Arthur Prosser, Jacque Aikman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Olivia will be remembered by her family through a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020