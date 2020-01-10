Home

Olivia Y. Zozaya Olivia Y. Zozaya, 71, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends from 9:00 - 9:30 a.m. and a Parish Rosary will be prayed beginning at 9:30 a.m. prior to service time. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
