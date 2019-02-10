|
|
Ollie Bailey, Jr. Ollie Bailey, Jr., 85, of Topeka, passed away on February 6, 2019.
Ollie met Mildred "Millie" Champney in 1951, and the two were married on April 18, 1953. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2017.
Ollie will be remembered for the loving care and attention that he gave to Millie through the years, she was his greatest treasure.
He is survived by sons, Rick (Jane) Bailey, of Lawrence, KS, and Brad (Rita) Bailey of Topeka; grandchildren, Ryan (Shannon), Derek (Jackie), Tyler, Cole, and Matt; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Emma, Ollie, and Britton.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Burial with military honors will follow at Topeka Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka , 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102 Topeka, KS 66614.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019