Otis S. "Scottie" Stroup Otis Scott "Scottie" Stroup, 85, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.
He entered this life on July 9, 1934, the first child of Otis Fuller and Julia Ruth (Burlew) Stroup-Morris in Rossville, KS. On March 12, 1955, Scottie was married to Elinor Louise Baker.
He served 32 years in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years; daughter, Brenda Donaldson; son, Douglas Scott (Patty) Stroup, Sr.; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Stroup.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial will follow at the Rossville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Church of Christ, 1250 SW College, Topeka, KS 66604 or , 2200 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66622. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020