Pablo Damian Ramirez
Pablo Damian Ramirez, 56, of Topeka, KS died August 12, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1963 in Lawrence, KS the son of Rick and Cheryl Ramirez.

Pablo was a Union Carpenter specializing in structural, road and bridge construction.

He is survived by two children, Pablo Damian Ramirez, II, Amelia Ramirez, their mother, Terry Gish and a grandson, Ivan Carlson. Other survivors include his mother, Cheryl Ramirez, a brother, Richard Ramirez, two sisters, Theresa Ramirez, Delores Brown and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Rick, and a brother Antonio Ramirez.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, with sharing of memories starting at 7:30 p.m. at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Please recognize the Covid-19 social distancing and wearing of a mask for both services.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
