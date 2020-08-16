Pablo Damian Ramirez, 56, of Topeka, KS died August 12, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.
He was born October 15, 1963 in Lawrence, KS the son of Rick and Cheryl Ramirez.
Pablo was a Union Carpenter specializing in structural, road and bridge construction.
He is survived by two children, Pablo Damian Ramirez, II, Amelia Ramirez, their mother, Terry Gish and a grandson, Ivan Carlson. Other survivors include his mother, Cheryl Ramirez, a brother, Richard Ramirez, two sisters, Theresa Ramirez, Delores Brown and a host of extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Rick, and a brother Antonio Ramirez.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, with sharing of memories starting at 7:30 p.m. at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Please recognize the Covid-19 social distancing and wearing of a mask for both services.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com
.