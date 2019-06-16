|
|
Pamela A Caplinger ("Pam") 1957-2019 (62), of Topeka, Kansas passed away on June 8, 2019.
Pam was born on April 8, 1957, the youngest daughter of Nancy and Kenneth Eldridge in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. She graduated from Glenbard West High School in 1975. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas in 1979. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
During her college years, she met her soulmate, Jim Caplinger, Jr., who she went on to marry in 1987. Collectively, they spent 41 loving years together, conquering business, parenting, and life as a team.
Early on, Pam spearheaded her own freelance marketing agency. Later, she found her purpose in part owning and operating local Topeka establishments, such as the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant and North Star Steakhouse. Pam loved working with others, especially children and animals.
Pam loved spending time in Florida, watching NASCAR, cooking, and fishing. She will be remembered as a loyal partner, selfless mother, and dedicated friend by all that knew her.
She is survived by her two daughters, Christine Caplinger (Nick Reynolds) and Alli Caplinger (Garrett Foley,) as well as friends considered family.
In following her specific wishes, no services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Jim and Pam Caplinger Jr. Family Foundation 823 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66612 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas 825 SW Buchanan Street Topeka, KS 66606. Donations made will support causes Pam loved most. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com. Pamela Pamela A. A. Caplinger Caplinger
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019