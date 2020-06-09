Pamela Jean Intlehouse Pamela J. Intlehouse, age 66, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Topeka.
Memorial gathering will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. We encourage everyone to wear a face mask while attending services. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Treatment Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.