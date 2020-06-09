Pamela Jean Intlehouse
1953 - 2020
Pamela Jean Intlehouse Pamela J. Intlehouse, age 66, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Topeka.

Memorial gathering will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. We encourage everyone to wear a face mask while attending services. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Treatment Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Pam was such a special lady! She always had a smile even when she didnt feel well! God Bless all of her family!
Brenda Freeman
Friend
June 8, 2020
My mom Sally and I are truly sorry for your loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you all.
Stacie Appel
Family
