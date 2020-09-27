Pamela K. Greene, 68, passed away September 24, 2020 at Midland Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on July 27, 1952 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Mack D. and Edna M. (Eulert) Greene. Pamela was a lifelong Topekan. She graduated from Topeka West High School in 1970 and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Emporia State University in 1974 with a specialty in graphics.
Pam worked for WIBW and several other places, including Capitol Federal for 13 years and the Kansas Board of Regents for 18 years. She had been a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church, Topeka. Pam enjoyed gourmet cooking and painting.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a maternal aunt Phyllis Eulert Upchurch (Marvin) of Mountain Home, AR and many cousins and close friends.
Pamela was cremated. A memorial ceremony will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Thursday, October 1st at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with fellowship at the church after the service. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel in Topeka, Kansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Topeka Lutheran School, 701 SW Roosevelt Street, Topeka, KS 66606; Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage Boulevard, Topeka, KS 66604; or the Friends of the Topeka Zoo, 635 SW Gage Boulevard, Topeka, KS 66606.
