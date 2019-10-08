|
|
Pamela Wideman Carbondale - Pamela Rose Wideman, 62, went to be with the Lord Sunday October 6, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS. She was born on Saturday June 29, 1957 to Florence (Disney) and Edward Ferry at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS.
Pam grew up in Topeka with her mom and younger brother Charlie. She enjoyed growing up very close to her Grandma Disney and extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially her Aunt Sarah who was only 12 years older than her. She attended Highland Park Schools until the Fall of 1973. Pam attended Shawnee Heights in 11th and 12th grade and graduated in May 1975. The summer prior to her senior year, she met the love of her life, Warren Wideman, while they were both working at a Bakery/Donut Shop. By the end of the year, the two love birds were engaged. Pam had all the credits she needed to graduate in May by the end of December, so the two were married February 3, 1975. The two moved to Wichita, KS after graduation then after a few years moved back to Topeka. In 1979, they bought their first house in Carbondale, KS where they settled down and raised a family. Pam worked as a waitress in the first part of their marriage until she started her own home daycare which was named Over the Rainbow Daycare at one point. She spent over 20 years as a daycare provider helping raise children with some becoming like family. Due to back problems, she could no longer take care of babies. Pam began a new career as a paraprofessional for the Santa Fe Trail District or Three Lakes Cooperative. Once her daycare kids were old enough, she retired as a daycare provider. She continued as a paraprofessional for SFT until retiring in August of 2019. Pam loved reading books, listening to music, putting puzzles together, playing games of all kinds especially with family, and creating art especially drawing and painting. Pam loved her family and spending time with her grandkids. Pam was raised in a Christian home where they attended University United Methodist Church and Highland Baptist Church in Topeka during her childhood. Pam's faith was very important to her. Soon after moving to Carbondale, Pam and her family began attending Grace Chapel who became like a second family.
Pamela is survived by her three children: Nicholas Wideman of Lawrence, Holly Gudenkauf (Ron) of Dawson, NE, and Heather Metcalfe of Topeka; four grandchildren; one brother Charlie Ferry of Topeka; three nephews; one aunt Sarah Baker (Francis) of Buena Vista, CO; two uncles: Lenard Disney (Sue) of Indianapolis, IN and Lavern Disney (Deb) of Grand Prairie, TX; and ten cousins.
Funeral services for Pamela will be at 11am on Saturday, October 12th with a short visitation starting at 10 am at Grace Chapel in Carbondale. Burial will be in Carbondale Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Chapel or the , sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019