Patricia Ann Palenske Gros, 71, of Topeka, Kansas died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Pat was born on December 20, 1947 in Manhattan, Kansas, to Melvin "Buster" and Lillian "Mae" Palenske. Growing up in Topeka, an "only daughter" with 3 brothers meant that Pat learned to hold her own very young, and also to deeply value family. The lights of Pat's life were her grandchildren, Treyton and Lauren, along with her nieces and nephews - all of whom she was so proud.
Pat worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield for 39 years, and served as a volunteer with Capital City National Organization for Women. She enjoyed playing softball, playing cards, country music, going to the casino, reading, and especially loved to make others laugh. Pat loved to meet new people, both in person and on Facebook, and her circle of friends - literally - encircled the globe. Perhaps most important to Pat was her recovery; Pat was honored and humbled to be a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1975. Her living example of sobriety, faith, courage, steadfast commitment to the traditions and principles of AA, and encouragement (through gentle, and sometimes tough love) served as an inspiration to countless recovering alcoholics over those 44 years. Pat was truly a beacon of hope and embodied the miracle of recovery; may we take heart in knowing that she has now fully recovered.
Pat is survived by a son, Melvin (Becky) Gros, a brother, Fredrick (Pamela) Palenske, two grandchildren, Loren and Treyton Gros. She was preceded in death by her parents Buster and Mae Palenske, along with two brothers, Thomas Palenske and Albert Palenske.
Her family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow her service. Private burial of her urn will take place at a later date in the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Alma, KS.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Helping Hands Humane Society sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019