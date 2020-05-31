Patricia A. (Becker) Maffucci
Patricia A. (Becker) Maffucci Patricia A. (Becker) Maffucci, 89, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

No memorial services are planned due to Covid-19. Private inurnment at Mount Hope Cemetery.

To honor Pat, memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's charity of choice.

To view Pat's full obituary, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

A special Memorial booklet will be prepared by the family; therefore they request that remembrances be left at the website or mailed to Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka, KS 66605.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
