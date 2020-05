Patricia A. (Becker) Maffucci Patricia A. (Becker) Maffucci, 89, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.No memorial services are planned due to Covid-19. Private inurnment at Mount Hope Cemetery.To honor Pat, memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's charity of choice To view Pat's full obituary, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com A special Memorial booklet will be prepared by the family; therefore they request that remembrances be left at the website or mailed to Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka, KS 66605.