Patricia Abshire

Patricia Kay Abshire, 76, Silver Lake, Kansas, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Patricia was born December 15, 1943, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Helen Moore Briggs. She graduated from Harveyville High School, and she married James Abshire on June 27, 1965. Patricia worked for Southwestern Bell in the 1970's and retired as a secretary for the Kansas State Legislature in June 2012. She was a member of Silver Lake United Methodist Church, and Pat enjoyed walking her dog, Misty, around the Silver Lake neighborhood. She also enjoyed watching the Silver Lake Eagles, Kansas City Royals, and K-State Wildcats.
Patricia is survived by her children, Michelle Abshire and Cody Abshire; and mother, Helen. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Shannon; and father, Raymond.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Today, September 30, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice House, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.