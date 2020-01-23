|
Patricia Ann Bailey Patricia Ann Bailey, born May 12, 1945 in Rolla, MO departed her Earthly shell on 1/17/2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS. She was eagerly greeted by beloved family members, John (Father), Erma (Mother), Six Brothers; Walter, Everett, Jimmy, Roger, Johnny, LeRoy and Jenny (Sister) at the Gates of Heaven.
Pat's passing was unexpected although peaceful. She succumbed to the flu virus and cancer.
Pat grew up in Lawrence, KS after her family moved here in 1952. She met and married Kenneth Powers on 12/24/1960. Of that marriage, they have two daughters; Cheryl and Shannon Powers. They later divorced in 1979.
Throughout her life she worked assembling electronic radios at Bendix King Radio and Kinedyne, Lawrence, KS.
Pat fell in love again and married Leland E. Bailey on 10/28/1991. In that marriage she was proud to inherent another daughter; Brooke Bailey.
Pat was full of life and enjoyed traveling to the beach in which she made beautiful, fun memories. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, planting flowers, going to the casino with her sisters Kay & Virgie, sewing and making jewelry. Most of all she valued spending time with her family. She was like a mother to many, especially her nieces and nephews. She was a beloved Mom, Nana, Sister, Wife, Aunt and friend to many. She will be missed dearly by all and we have no doubt she will be our guardian angel.
Pat displayed a bluntness that sometimes cloaked the softer side of her personality, her compassion, and her dedication to her family. She was a determined, fierce fighter and no matter what life threw at her (divorce, poverty, cancer), she never gave up.
Pat's family will miss her deeply and her daughters have a hole in their hearts that can never be filled, but ultimately they are thankful she doesn't have to suffer the final phases of cancer.
Pat is survived by her Husband, Leland E. Bailey of Topeka, KS. Her daughters, Cheryl (Bryan) Rice of Baldwin City, KS, Shannon Phillips of Baldwin City, KS and Brooke (Tim) Bacon of Ozawkie, KS. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shandan Spencer, Donavyn Phillips, Bailey, Brooklyn, Tricia & Bryan Rice, Lukas & Nickolas Bacon.Great-grandchild, Izayah Spencer and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th, at 10:00am at
The First United Methodist Church 946 Vermont Lawrence, KS
Pat was passionate about helping others, whether it be contributing to local organizations or simply people she saw in need. The Family ask that if would like to make a donation, please consider the in her Honor.
To make a donation online, visit our fund center.
To send a donation: Make all checks payable to: The
Mail to: Cheryl Rice 473 E 1814th Rd Baldwin City, KS 66006-7372
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020