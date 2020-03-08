|
Patricia Ann "Pat" Boyles-Tillman Patricia "Pat" Ann Eaton Boyles-Tillman, 80, of Topeka, KS, passed away, Saturday 2/29/2020. Pat is the daughter of deceased Edward and Dorothy Barger-Eaton of Scranton, KS and wife of deceased Albert Tillman of Topeka, KS. She is survived by her three sons JB (Sandy), Ty (Amy) and Jeff Boyles of Topeka, KS, a daughter Jenny Boyles of Dallas TX, six grandchildren and, two great grandchildren and first husband Jerry Boyles of Topeka, KS. Pat was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to Topeka, KS where she graduated from Topeka High School in 1957 and married Jerry Boyles in 1961. She worked along side Jerry Boyles at Boyles Joyland Amusement Park in Topeka, KS for many years. Pat married AL Tillman in 1981 and retired from the State of Kansas. She spent her time with the grandchildren and coordinating casino bus tours for Kansans. Pat was honored by her family. No services scheduled. To view full obituary visit: midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020