Patricia Ann (Kline) Kennedy Patricia Ann (Kline) Kennedy, 98, passed away at her home on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Patricia and her identical twin were born in Topeka on May 30, 1921 the daughters of Harry E. and Anna Gist (Hill) Kline. They were majorettes, twirlers and cornet players in the Topeka High School and Santa Fe Bands.
Patricia was married 50 years to Walter Kennedy. Throughout her life, she was active in Beta Sigma Phi Women's Sorority, Gage Park Baptist and First Christian Churches. She was also a loyal supporter of the Topeka Rescue Mission and Doorstep. In their senior years she and her sister were active swimmers in the Kansas Senior Olympics, in which they medaled several times.
Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, twin sister Kay Hermann and a son, Harry Kennedy.
She is survived by daughter, Irene Kennedy; son, Roger Kennedy of Dallas; two granddaughters, a niece and a nephew.
Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at First Christian Church, 1880 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 600 N Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608-0350.
