Patricia Ann Lusk Patricia Ann Lusk, 94, of Lenexa, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
She was born October 16, 1925, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Floyd and Marie (Brown) Sloan. She was a 1943 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Des Moines IA and attended Contra Costa Junior College, Richmond, CA.
Patricia was a Legal Secretary for Pillsbury Madison and Sutro Law Firm in San Francisco, CA for 15 years until retiring.
She was a member of Grace Cathedral Episcopal Church in Topeka and a longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star and American Legion Auxiliary in Overland Park, Kansas.
Patricia married James D. Lusk on June 24, 1950 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on February 25, 1985. Survivors include her son, John M. (Rosie) Littleton, Overland Park, KS; her grandson, Zachery (LaNita) Littleton; two great-grandsons, Ryan Littleton and Tyler Littleton; and her sister, Mary Harkness of Topeka, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Stephanie Rogers; and her brother, Jim Sloan.
Patricia was an avid gardener and had a deep love for all dogs, in particular Shelties. She liked visiting with her friends and enjoyed dining out.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. No services are planned. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Topeka is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020