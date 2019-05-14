Home

Patricia Mick
Patricia Ann Mick


Patricia Ann Mick Obituary
Patricia Ann Mick Patricia "Pat" A. Mick, age 85, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the K.U. Med Center in Kansas City. Pat was born August 11, 1933 in Topeka the daughter of Vern and Freda (Black) Tutt. Pat graduated from Topeka High School in 1951. She married Kenneth Mick October 7, 1962 in Falls City, NE. Pat loved children and volunteered with the MOPS program at Northland Christian Church and taught Sunday School at Countryside Christian Church before that. She had worked at the Eakes Grocery Store in Oakland. She is survived by her husband of over 56 years, Kenneth; a son, Ron (Brenda) Mick of Rossville; a daughter, Tanya Nestler of Hillsboro, Ohio; three grandchildren, Spencer, Mallory and Madelyn and one great grandson, Jaxon. Pat was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bob Nestler. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka North Outreach and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019
