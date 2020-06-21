Patricia Ann Wilder was born on December 12, 1940, in Bremerton, WA. Pat moved to Topeka with her mother and siblings in 1944. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1959 and met Richard Lee Rokey in October of 1963. The fit was so good that they married just 5 months later, on March 28, 1964, a union that lasted 56 years. To this union were born 3 sons: Judd Andrew (Topeka), Kevin Lee (Eudora), and Sean Patrick (the home). Pat worked at Shawnee Heights Elementary School for 23 years as a Library Aide and Lunchroom Monitor, retiring in December of 2000. Among her favorite things were planting and growing flowers leading to her becoming a Master Gardener. She also felt the need, very strongly, to protect vulnerable animals. Sadly, Patricia passed away June 6, 2020, from cancer. Preceding her in death are her mother, father, and stepfather. She is survived by her husband, Dick, 3 sons, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, a sister, a brother, and a half sister. A memorial celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, at Highland Park Baptist Church, 820 SE 29th Street, Topeka, KS. Visitation begins at 1:30, service at 2:00, and a lunch will be served afterwards. She would like, in lieu of flowers, for memorial contributions to be made to the church. Interment will be in Rochester Cemetary. As many attendees will be vulnerable to coronavirus the family is requesting masks and social distancing at this event.



