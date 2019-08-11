|
|
Patricia Ann Rundle Patricia Ann Rundle, 80, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
She was born October 12, 1938, in Olney, Illinois, the daughter of Hugh and Ella (Irvin) Cook.
Patricia married Kenneth Lee Rundle on September 10, 1957 in Logan, Kansas. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Beasley and son-in-law, Gary Flesner.
Survivors include her children, Kimberly Rundle, Kirk (Becky) Rundle, Karla (Brad) Burgess and Kate Flesner; siblings, Judy Channell and Jerry Cook; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Hughes, Jara Matney, Jesse Hughes, Joseph Hughes, Derek Rundle, Kelsey Pringle, Dillon Burgess, Keaton Burgess, Clayton Preble and Cale Preble and 15 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin, Nebraska. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care, 2611 SW 17th St, Suite 205, Topeka, KS 66604. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Patricia's family, visit
www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019