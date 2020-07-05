Patricia Ann "Patti" Slider, (73), died June 30 , 2020. She was born to Charles and Beulah Slider of Lyons, Kansas. Her parents, church, and Girl Scouting were major influences on her life, as was high school teacher Elizabeth Ashlock, who helped her overcome a speech impediment and encouraged her writing. She graduated from Lyons High School, Baker University, and Central Baptist Theological Seminary (MDIV), Shawnee Mission, KS. She also attended the University of Kansas, where she received several extra-curricula honors, and St Paul School of Theology, KC, MO. She married Paul Klotz and two sons were born to them: Andrew and Charles. In 1984, she married James Wright.



One year, Patti worked in Estes Park and Aspen, Colorado, and Los Angeles, California. In Topeka, she was the Adult Program Director for the YWCA, then when her sons were young she was a preschool teacher at the YMCA and First Lutheran Church. She worked for Kaw Valley Girl Scout Council, the Kansas Bar Association, and Washburn Law School, writing and editing publications and raising funds. While working full time, she began taking evening seminary classes in Kansas City graduating May 18, 2002, and ordained by First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Topeka, May 19, 2002. She served as as a student associate pastor at First Christian Church, Topeka. She was the interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church, Holton, at West Side Presbyterian Church, Lawrence, interim associate pastor at First Presbyterian, Lawrence, and interim pastor at First Presbyterian, Wamego, and pastor at Oakland Presbyterian Church, Topeka. She served on several community boards and held offices in professional organizations including on national committees of ASAE, and was a charter member and second president of IABC, Topeka. She was a member of PEO, DV chapter, Topeka.



She was baptized Palm Sunday, 1958, at First Christian Church, Lyons, Kansas, and was a member of First Christian Church, Topeka.



Patti loved and adored her husband Jim, sons, and grandchildren, and they blessed her with great joy. She took pleasure in cooking for them, hiking and exploring nature and the national parks. She looked after several family members. She was given a 1937 Singer Featherweight Sewing Machine when 13, and for the next 15 years or so she sewed most of the clothes for her sister and herself. She worked two summers as a finisher in the men's tailor shop of Henry's, Wichita.



Her passion was words, whether reading, or writing to proclaim God's love so more would sing "morning by morning new mercies we see" and praise the Lord. She enjoyed flowers and gardening particularly roses and red geraniums in blue-glazed pots.



She is survived by son Andrew Klotz (Rene'), and their children Lucy and Conrad, and son Charles Klotz; sister Sandra Slider, and sister-in-law Robin and nephews Dustin and Matthew. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Jim Wright (2017), two brothers William (2017), and Michael (2020), her parents, and step-dad Ansel Tobias. She was buried in the Lyons Cemetery; the family will gather for a worship service of Witness to the Resurrection when feasible.



