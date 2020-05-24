|
|
Patricia Aynne (Steen) Jennings Patricia Aynne (Steen) Jennings, 68, passed away peacefully at her home in Lyndon in the company of her love husband, Kenneth, and her three faithful dogs Ryker, Tosha, and Muttley on April 4, 2020. She was born March 6, 1952 in Ithaca, NY to Lillian Carpenter and Walter Earl Steen. She and her brother, Walter Earl Steen, Jr. were raised by foster mother, Mabel Elian. They have all preceded her in death.
Patty, as she was later known, attended and graduated from Bakers College and was an amazing cook. She owned and operated three different restaurants, including the Rolling Pin Bakery of Lyndon. Patty also worked in long-term care, a Ford dealership in Wichita, and the Veteran's Administration in San Antonio, TX. Most recently, she owned a home-based sewing business called The Dancing Needle Embroidery.
Patty married the love of her life, Kenneth David Jennings on February 6, 2011 in Burlington, Kansas. He survives. She inherited step-daughter Laura (Robert) Sidlinger and step-granddaughter Ashley (Casey) Bryan, both of Topeka, and reconnected with daughter Allison Jordan and granddaughter Samantha, of New Braunfels, TX. In addition to her family, she is survived by her best friends, Ann Hladky of Topeka and Deb Smith of Lyndon.
Patty was extremely creative and artistic, and could do anything she put her mind to! She was always supportive and willing to lend a hand, and that generosity was returned when she needed help as people hosted fund raisers and donated to her medical expenses.
Patty was probably best known for her personas of Mother Goose and Mrs. Claus. She delighted many children and adults. She was a master at managing a room full of overly excited children.
Patty was active in several Eastern Star chapters over the years.
In 2019, Patty's Posse was created and founding members included Patty, Laura, Ashley and sister-in-law, Sara (Duke) Windsor of Topeka. The Posse completed several bucket list trips, attended concerts and plays, and most recently attended the 's Couture for Cancer. Along the way, the Posse was expanded to include friends and extended family in Nashville, St. Louis, Texas and Topeka. Patty's Posse members both grieve her loss and celebrate her life and courageous spirit.
Patty received excellent care from the team at Elara Caring through their hospice program. We are forever grateful for your compassion, love and support for the last 6 months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lyndon Community Center at a later date. She was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, Kansas 66604-4020, or through the website at .
Thank you to all who touched her life and ours.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020