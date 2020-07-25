Patricia G. Smith, age 79, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Topeka. Pat was born August 21, 1940 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania the daughter of Glenn F. and Florence (Wilt) Schultz. Pat worked for Halls Lithographic in Topeka. She married Donald R. Smith December 21, 1957 in Hagerstown, Maryland. He preceded her in death April 10, 2008. Pat was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tana Lynn Smith. She is survived by three sons, Doug Smith of Topeka, Jeff (Sandra) Smith of Topeka and Chris (Jenny) Smith of Wichita; a daughter, Robin (Pat) Gordon of Wheatland, MO; two brothers, Glenn Schultz, Jr. of Barstow, CA and Richard Schultz of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Ruthy Reeves of Coconut Creek, Florida, Janet Schultz of Hanover, PN and Judy Schultz of New Castle, PN; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Patricia enjoyed quilting, and earlier in life, she and Don enjoyed bowling and line dancing.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Sunday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or St. Croix Hospice and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com