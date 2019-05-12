|
Patricia J. Ecord Patricia J. Ecord, 88, Topeka, KS, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Pat was born November 5, 1930 in Topeka, the daughter of Charles M. and Winifred M. (Giger) Miller. She graduated from Topeka High School and attended Washburn University.
She is survived by her Husband of 69 years, Elwood M. Ecord; son Charles A. Ecord, Canton, TX; daughters Kristie L. Olivier, Strasburg, CO & Samantha Cunningham, Clearwater, FL; Scott Lewis, O'Fallon MO; 4 grandchildren and sister Barbara J. Blackburn, Topeka. She was preceded in death by granddaughter Kristin (Ecord) Cole and brother James R. Miller.
Pat and her husband owned and operated an accounting service in Wichita for many years. She served as City Clerk in Cassoday and audited books for her church.
She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the P.T.A. She was an active member of the Cassoday Methodist Church and served on the board of the Fox Lake Club.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. A reception will follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cassoday Community Church, 223 N. Washington, Cassoday, KS 66842.
For additional information or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019