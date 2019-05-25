Home

Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Patricia L. Pletcher

Patricia L. Pletcher Obituary
Patricia L. Pletcher Keene-Patricia L. Pletcher, 79, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Wabaunsee County Fire District No. 5 firehouse from 6:00-8:00 P.M., 23324 K- 99 Hwy., Lake Wabaunsee. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019
