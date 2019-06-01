Home

Patricia L. Scherer

Patricia L. Scherer Obituary
Patricia L Scherer Patricia L. Scherer, 67, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha.

Survivors include her husband, Jim, father, Clarence "Bud" Boos, children, Jimmy (Emma Lintz) Scherer and Katie (Tim) Overstreet, one grandson; Dax Patrick Overstreet, one sister, six brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Hiawatha, KS.

Visitation: 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Fisher Community Center, 201 E. Iowa St. Hiawatha, KS 66434. Memorials: St. Ann Catholic Church or NEK-CAP and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.

A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
