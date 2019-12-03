|
|
Patricia M. "Pat" Foster Patricia Maxine (Coffee) Foster, 71, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Honoring Pat's request, cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family requests casual attire for those attending.
To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019