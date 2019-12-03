Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. "Pat" Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. "Pat" Foster Obituary
Patricia M. "Pat" Foster Patricia Maxine (Coffee) Foster, 71, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Honoring Pat's request, cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family requests casual attire for those attending.

To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -