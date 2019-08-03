Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Patricia Hill
Patricia Marie "Pat" Hill


1931 - 2019
Patricia Marie "Pat" Hill Obituary
Patricia Marie "Pat" Hill Patricia M. Hill, age 88 of Topeka, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. She was born February 18, 1931 to Bert and Lottie Davis. She married Verl D. Hill May 18, 1952 in Bentonville, Arkansas. He preceded her in death November 4, 1993. Pat worked at Adams Business Forms for many years. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Arletta June Hill who died in infancy. She is survived by two sons, Robert (Kathy) Hill of Satanta, KS and Vernon Hill of Topeka; five grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Pat was a hard worker who loved her family and being outdoors.

Cremation is planned, no services are scheduled.

davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
