Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Matern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Matern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Matern Obituary
Patricia Matern Topeka- Patricia A. Matern, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Dillon House, 404 SW 9th St., Topeka, KS 66612. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.