|
|
Patricia Matern Topeka- Patricia A. Matern, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Dillon House, 404 SW 9th St., Topeka, KS 66612. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019