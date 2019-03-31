|
Dr. Patricia Joan O'Brien, age 84, of Manhattan, died March 24, 2019.
She was born on April 1, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Jack and Edna O'Brien.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Nora Whitford (Clarence) of Chicago, and her brother Dennis O'Brien (Phyllis) of Las Vegas; and her nephews: David Whitford, of Chicago and Jared James O'Brien, of Salt Lake City.
She was married to Angelo C. Garzio in 1980. They were later divorced in 1987. He preceded her in death in January 2008.
Patricia attended the Wright Junior College in Chicago and earned and Associates of Art Degree. She then attended the University of Illinois in Urban, Illinois and earned her B.A. in Anthropology in 1962 and her PhD. in 1969.
Dr. O'Brien was an Interim Instructor at Florida Atlantic University from 1966-1967. She then took a position as an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Kansas State University in 1967. She also was a visiting Assistant Professor at Kansas University and member of the Graduate College Faculty at KU. Currently she was a Distinguished Emeritus Professor at Kansas State University.
She earned many honors during her career. In 2009 she earned the Distinguished Service Award, Plains Anthropological Society, and the 2009 Advocacy Award, Kansas Preservation Alliance, Inc. Also the Fulbright Senior Guest Professor in 1994-1995 and a Nominated Member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, 1996.
Dr. O'Brien was a member of the American Anthropology Association, American Association for the Advancement of Science, Society for American Archaeology, New Zealand Archaeological Association, the Canadian Archaeological Association, Plain Anthropological Society and also nine other state archaeological societies.
She wrote many articles and had many publications over the years. Locally known publications are, Architects and Building of Manhattan, Kansas, and also, Digging K-State: The History of Bluemont Central College. She wrote over 50 articles during her career, and also many notes, letters and commentaries. Dr. O'Brien reviewed many books over her years.
She will be missed by her family, many friends and colleagues and students from her years as a professor.
A graveside service for the family and close friends was held on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held sometime in June and will be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions for the Patricia J. O'Brien Scholarship Award in Archaeology (Q81610) made be made to the Kansas State University Foundation (Fund M47256), 1800 Kimball Avenue Suite 200, Manhattan, Kansas 66502 or online at ksufoundation.org/give/memorials
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019