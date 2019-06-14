Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS 66508
(785) 562-3021
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS 66508
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Malachy's Catholic Church
Beattie, KS
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Malachy's Catholic Church
Beattie, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia O'Neil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia O'Neil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia O'Neil Obituary
Patricia O'Neil Patricia O'Neil, 86, of Beattie, KS, died June 12 at Lincoln, NE. Visitation is Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville, KS. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Beattie. A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 17 at St. Malachy's. Survivors include her sons, Shaun O'Neil and Kevin (Jodi) O'Neil; and two grandchildren, all of Beattie. www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now