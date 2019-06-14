|
Patricia O'Neil Patricia O'Neil, 86, of Beattie, KS, died June 12 at Lincoln, NE. Visitation is Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville, KS. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Beattie. A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 17 at St. Malachy's. Survivors include her sons, Shaun O'Neil and Kevin (Jodi) O'Neil; and two grandchildren, all of Beattie. www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 14 to June 15, 2019