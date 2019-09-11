Home

Mercer Funeral Home / Valley Falls, KS - Valley Falls
810 Broadway
Valley Falls, KS 66088
(785) 945-3223
Patricia R. Jackson

Patricia R. Jackson Obituary
Patricia R. Jackson Patricia R. Jackson, 81, Valley Falls, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.

The Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Valley Falls United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Falls United Methodist Clothes Closet or to the Valley Falls Children's Christmas Fund and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
