|
|
Patricia R. Jackson Patricia R. Jackson, 81, Valley Falls, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Aldersgate Village in Topeka.
The Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Valley Falls United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Falls United Methodist Clothes Closet or to the Valley Falls Children's Christmas Fund and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019