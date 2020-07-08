Patricia Ross Reid of Shawnee passed away on July 3, 2020 at the family home. For all 94 years of her life she was kind, selfless and brave in the most important ways.
Patricia was born in Sabetha, Kansas on August 24, 1925 the second daughter of Will and Lnora (Kill) Ross. After graduating from Sabetha High School, Patricia worked in Topeka for the Department of Labor and later as the administrative assistant to the Revisor of Statues.
On August 13, 1946 Patricia went on a first date with her future husband, Joseph Reid. They were married on June 14, 1947 at Sacred Heart Church, Sabetha, KS and their 51 years of marriage included five children and a lifetime of love.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Reid; son, Bill Reid; and siblings, Marilyn Christine and John Ross.
She is survived by four of her siblings, June Ross Smalley, Bill Ross, Gayle Ross Dixon, Marcia Ross Mishler; four of her children, Lynette Reid Shrauner (Scott), Jennifer Reid, Joe Reid (Kathy), Marcia Reid Graves (Whitney); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and is remembered by all the lives she touched.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Church, Topeka, KS. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed beginning at 10:00 A.M. Friday through the Christ the King Church, Topeka KS Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to KC Hospice or a children's charity of your choice
sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
