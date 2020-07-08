1/1
Patricia Ross Reid
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ross Reid of Shawnee passed away on July 3, 2020 at the family home. For all 94 years of her life she was kind, selfless and brave in the most important ways.

Patricia was born in Sabetha, Kansas on August 24, 1925 the second daughter of Will and Lnora (Kill) Ross. After graduating from Sabetha High School, Patricia worked in Topeka for the Department of Labor and later as the administrative assistant to the Revisor of Statues.

On August 13, 1946 Patricia went on a first date with her future husband, Joseph Reid. They were married on June 14, 1947 at Sacred Heart Church, Sabetha, KS and their 51 years of marriage included five children and a lifetime of love.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Reid; son, Bill Reid; and siblings, Marilyn Christine and John Ross.

She is survived by four of her siblings, June Ross Smalley, Bill Ross, Gayle Ross Dixon, Marcia Ross Mishler; four of her children, Lynette Reid Shrauner (Scott), Jennifer Reid, Joe Reid (Kathy), Marcia Reid Graves (Whitney); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and is remembered by all the lives she touched.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Church, Topeka, KS. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed beginning at 10:00 A.M. Friday through the Christ the King Church, Topeka KS Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to KC Hospice or a children's charity of your choice sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com Patricia Ross Reid

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved