|
|
Patricia Hickman Weichold, 83, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
She was born January 20, 1937, in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Jack and Edith (Wilcox) Hickman. She received a High School Diploma from Burns High School.
Mrs. Weichold was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church, of Topeka for many years.
Patricia was employed with Hallmark Cards in Topeka, Kansas and later retired.
She enjoyed working out weekly at the St. Francis Rehabilitation Gym, where she was known for her friendly smile and had the opportunity to meet many friends while working out. Her and her husband Glen enjoyed a membership together there before his passing.
Patricia married Glen Weichold on January 5, 1958 in El Dorado, KS. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2014. Survivors include a Daughter, Brenda (Mike) Segelquist, Daughter, Linda Weichold, Son, Glen A. (Jill) Weichold; Grandchildren, Brandon Bohnsack, Emily Bohnsack, Tyler Bohnsack, Andy Segelquist; and her beloved dog, Gus. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Edith Violet Hickman, Father, Jack Hickman.
A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00am, Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, in Topeka, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6:30pm- 8:00pm, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society or Faith Lutheran Church. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com Patricia Patricia "Pat" Pat Weichold Weichold
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020