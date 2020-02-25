|
|
Patrick A. Cummings Patrick Arthur Cummings, 84, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Valley Falls, KS, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, NE.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Valley Falls. Family will greet friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Fisher House Foundation - Veterans Medial Care c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020