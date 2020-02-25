Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home
Valley Falls, KS
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Valley Falls, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick A. Cummings


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick A. Cummings Obituary
Patrick A. Cummings Patrick Arthur Cummings, 84, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Valley Falls, KS, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

Graveside Service with Military Honors will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Valley Falls. Family will greet friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Fisher House Foundation - Veterans Medial Care c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.

www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -