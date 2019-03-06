|
Patrick Francis Lynch Patrick Francis Lynch, 86, of Overbrook, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 3625 SW 29th St., Ste. 102, Topeka, Kansas 66614.
To view Pat's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019