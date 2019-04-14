Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Francis Lynch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Francis Lynch Obituary
Patrick Francis Lynch Patrick Francis Lynch, 86, of Overbrook, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , 3625 SW 29th St., Ste. 102, Topeka, Kansas 66614.

To view Pat's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.