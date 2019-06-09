Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick L. McCoy


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick L. McCoy Obituary
Patrick L. McCoy Patrick L. McCoy, 71, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

He was born December 11, 1947, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Carl and Marilyn (Cross) McCoy. He attended Highland Park High School.

He enjoyed driving the big rig for UPS, where he retired from in 2003.He loved to race go-carts with his son as well as coach baseball and basketball. He never met a stranger; he loved to talk and was involved in several activities locally. He was a member of the American Legion Post #1, helping with any and all events as well as the Topeka Model Railroaders and an officer for the Retired Teamsters #696. He was also a past member of the Moose Lodge 555.

He went fishing and on camping trips with his wife and son. He loved all animals including his dog, Reggie and his cat. Above all else, he loved his family and his extended family.

Patrick married Connie Bomberger on August 1, 1971 in Topeka, she survives. Other survivors include grandsons, Sean Patrick McCoy, Jr. and Nolan Lee McCoy. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Sean Patrick McCoy.

He will lie in state on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 pm., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now