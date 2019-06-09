|
|
Patrick L. McCoy Patrick L. McCoy, 71, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
He was born December 11, 1947, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Carl and Marilyn (Cross) McCoy. He attended Highland Park High School.
He enjoyed driving the big rig for UPS, where he retired from in 2003.He loved to race go-carts with his son as well as coach baseball and basketball. He never met a stranger; he loved to talk and was involved in several activities locally. He was a member of the American Legion Post #1, helping with any and all events as well as the Topeka Model Railroaders and an officer for the Retired Teamsters #696. He was also a past member of the Moose Lodge 555.
He went fishing and on camping trips with his wife and son. He loved all animals including his dog, Reggie and his cat. Above all else, he loved his family and his extended family.
Patrick married Connie Bomberger on August 1, 1971 in Topeka, she survives. Other survivors include grandsons, Sean Patrick McCoy, Jr. and Nolan Lee McCoy. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Sean Patrick McCoy.
He will lie in state on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 pm., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604-3720. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019