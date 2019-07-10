Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goodyear Boating and Yachting Association
3565 S. Main Street
Akron,, OH
View Map
Patrick Lee "Pat" Nitcher


1954 - 2019
Patrick Lee "Pat" Nitcher Obituary
Patrick Lee "Pat" Nitcher Pat Nitcher of Uniontown, Ohio, previously of Perry, Kansas, passed away at his home on July 3, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1954 in Lawrence, Kansas to Gene and Sylvia Nitcher. Pat served in the United States Army retiring to have a career in construction. He lived in Kansas until moving to Ohio in 1984. He was an avid gun collector, loved to hunt and target shoot with his brothers-in-law, Tim and Marty, and nephews, Michael and Jarrod. He loved spending time helping his many buddies with any task needed.

Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Medlock; brother, Michael Ray Nitcher; grandparents Edgar and Doris Nitcher, Ilene Huckins, and Lewis Weeks; as well as his beloved dog, Bear. He is survived by his father, Gene (Janet) Nitcher, Meriden, Kansas; sisters, Lani (Tim) Rothwell, Lawrence, Kansas; Lia (Marty) Grist, Topeka Kansas; brothers, Brian Nitcher, and Timothy Nitcher, both of Topeka, Kansas. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Pat"; as well as his companion, Linda Hackathorn, her brother Ed (Janice) Hackathorn and their sons all of Uniontown, Ohio.

Per Pat's wishes cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at Underwood Cemetery in Williamstown, Kansas at a later date. To leave a special message online for the family, visit www.schermesserfh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019
