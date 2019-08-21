|
Patrick Macfee Patrick Thomas Macfee passed away peacefully August 18, 2019, at Midland Care Hospice after battling a rare form of liver cancer. He survived and thrived for more than two years of chemotherapy and radiation, and up to the end, his sharp intellect and humor were unstoppable. A master of storytelling and a brilliant comic, he brought laughter and joy to everyday life. You can't think of Pat without smiling.
Pat was born July 15, 1949, in Colby to the late D.C. Macfee and Aileen McCarthy. He treasured his three brothers, Richard, Jim, and David, his first audience and "partners in crime." He attended Most Pure Heart of Mary Grade School, graduated from Hayden High School and earned a degree in history from Washburn University. He worked for his Uncle Jerry McCarthy at Zercher Photo for many years and later for his brother Dave at Macfee Refinishing, handling the bookkeeping and front office management.
He was a passionate sports fan of Hayden High School football and basketball, KU basketball, the Chiefs, and the Royals. He created a website devoted to the history of Hayden High School boys' sports teams -- macfeesports.com -- and was honored at halftime of a Hayden basketball game last year for his work.
Pat loved researching his family's genealogy and was long known as the family historian. He was also known for his extensive knowledge of movies and sports events, a coveted team member for trivia contests.
A favorite uncle, his nephews and niece delighted in his teasing and knew to think twice before showing disrespect. His many cousins loved him and marveled at his irrepressible humor and storytelling. Particularly during the last two years, his Aunt Jo and cousins, Peg and Aileen McCarthy and Scott Teeter, were of invaluable support. Also during this time, a number of his Hayden High friends visited and sat with him during his treatments, a captive but happy audience to that classic Pat Macfee banter.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents and brother Rich. Surviving are brothers, Jim and Dave; their wives, Jeannie and Sue; sister-in-law, Larraine; Aunt Jo McCarthy; and a niece, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held today, August 21, 2019, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS, 66614 from 5-7pm. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, 3601 SW 17th St. Topeka, KS, at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midland Care Hospice House, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019