Patsy J. Hodges, age 91, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Homestead of Auburn.
Funeral services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dover Federated Church. She will lie in state Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Dover Federated Church. Interment will be at the Dover Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to God's Storehouse and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com
