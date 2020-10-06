1/
Patsy J. Hodges
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Patsy J. Hodges, age 91, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Homestead of Auburn.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dover Federated Church. She will lie in state Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Dover Federated Church. Interment will be at the Dover Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to God's Storehouse and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Lying in State
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dover Federated Church
OCT
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dover Federated Church
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Kathy thinking of you at this most difficult time in the loss of your Precious Mother.
Cassandra Watkins
Friend
